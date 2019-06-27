Delmarva Power was ranked No. 1 for residential electric satisfaction in the East Midsize Region, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Delmarva Power ranked highest among 12 comparatively sized electric utilities with a score of 727. Companies are ranked on a 1,000-point scale. Delmarva Power also was rated highest overall for power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship and communications, which are three of the six factors J.D. Power uses to measure satisfaction. Other factors include price, billing and payment and customer service.

Delmarva Power embarked on an effort in recent years to enhance the customer experience, including reducing the frequency and duration of power outages by modernizing the local energy grid with automated equipment, making the grid smarter and more resilient; implementing new tools to help customers manage their energy use, like high usage alerts, regular energy reports and user-friendly tools aimed at helping customers make more informed decisions on their energy use; and enhancing the company’s website and mobile app to provide customers with anytime, anywhere access to information about power outages, energy use and providing easy tools and resources to view and pay their bill.

Delmarva Power is part of the Exelon family of companies, which includes six energy utilities serving more than 10 million customers across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Delmarva Power’s sister utility, BGE in Maryland, was recognized with the J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Award and the Business Natural Gas Service Award in 2018 in the East large segment. This is the first J.D. Power award for Delmarva Power.

For more, visit delmarva.com.