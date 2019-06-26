The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a water quality advisory for Lake Como following results of tests for bacteria which were above the recreational water quality standard.

The advisory was issued Tuesday, June 25 at 2:20 p.m.

According to DNREC, rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.

Additional water quality samples have been taken at Lake Como, and the advisory will be lifted once the indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits.

For more information, see the website http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/