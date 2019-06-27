The TriSport Freedom 5K Walk/Run/Roll, to benefit the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, is set for 9 a.m. July 6 at Silver Lake Park, 300 Washington St., Dover.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The free Healthy Kids Run, for children 8 and younger, will begin at 8:55 a.m.

Attendees and participants should Use the Washington Street entrance off State Street.

Registration is $25 until June 29, and $30 after and on event day. Make checks payable and mail to Veterans Trust Fund, 2772 Hazlettville Rd, Dover, DE 19904. For registration and more, call 674-3213, email races4u@trisportevents.com or visit trisportsevents.com.

Those who can't make the race but would like to support may register as a silent hero.

Awards will be given for overall male, female and master’s winners and top three male and female runners in 10-year age groups starting with 10 and younger, through 70 and older, including most patriotic male and female participants and ribbons to all Kiddie K finishers.

Amenities will include Freedom 5K tech shirts to participants and volunteers. Post-race festivities include free food and beverages.