Gillette is recalling thousands of razors that the company says pose a higher than usual risk of causing cuts.

The razors have misaligned blades, according to Boston TV station WHDH.

The recall involves approximately 90,000 disposable women's razors sold in two different packages: four-packs of Venus Simply3 razors and Daisy 12-packs that included one free Venus Simply3 razor. An estimated 87,000 of the packages were shipped to U.S. retailers, with close to 3,000 more going to stores in Canada.

The Venus Simply3 four-packs have two lot numbers — 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 — and the Daisy 12-packs have this lot number: 9009A17400.

If you have the recalled razors, do not use them. Either throw them out or contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid mailer to return the recalled razors and get a voucher for new ones.

There has been at least one injury reported as a result of the razors with misaligned blades, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.