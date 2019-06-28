Parade in Clayton followed by contests, circus and fireworks in Smyrna

The Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation is sponsoring events for the annual community Independence Day celebration.

Parade – The parade on Thursday, July 4 will start at 9:30 a.m. at Clayton Elementary on School Lane, travel east along Main Street, turn north on Reed Street and end at the Eagle Group parking lot on Industrial Boulevard in Clayton. Lineup begins at 7 a.m. To register to be in the parade, email Skip Carrow at skip4515@yahoo.com.

Smyrna park events – Following the parade in Clayton, activities will move to the George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park (formerly Smyrna Municipal Park) on North Main Street in Smyrna. The park will be full of vendors, and there will be free video games and wrestling bouts.

Dog contest – The dog contest will begin at noon at Wright Municipal Park. Early registration is available at Concord Pet Foods & Supplies in the Simon’s Corner shopping center. Registration July 4 at the park begins at 11 a.m.

Baby contest – The baby contest for ages birth to 3 will be held at noon at North Smyrna Elementary across from the park on North Main Street. Registration is now open online at smyclaybabycontest@gmail.com or at the event. Registration at North Elementary July 4 will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The fee is $5. Chairperson is Tracy Ayala.

Circus – The Zerbini Family Circus will return to Wright Municipal Park on North Main Street in Smyrna July 3 at 6 p.m., and July 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Discount coupons are available at area stores, admitting two children free with the purchase of a $15 adult ticket. Online tickets are available at www.zerbinifamilycircus.com. Camel and pony rides will be offered one hour before each show for an additional fee. Funds help pay for the fireworks display.

Fireworks – The fireworks display July 4 will be held at dusk at the Little League Park on Duck Creek Parkway, with parking at Smyrna High and Smyrna Middle School.

About the July 4th Foundation

The Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation organizes the oldest continuing Independence Day celebration in Delaware.

Anyone wishing to assist the foundation with planning or fundraising should call Bob Merrill at 653-6809 or Joanne Masten at 270-1747.

The foundation meets the first Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Clayton Firehouse on the corner of Railroad Avenue and East Street in Clayton.