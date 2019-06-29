Janice Vickers and Terry Baker talk about sustainability on their farms

The National Chicken Council has unveiled a new video, featuring four chicken farms in Maryland and Delaware, that offers consumers a first-hand look onto the farms and their various sustainability practices.

The video features Rachel Rhodes, who raises chickens for Allen Harim in Centreville, Maryland, Janice Vickers, who raises chickens for Perdue Farms in Millsboro, and Michelle Chesnik, who raises chickens for Mountaire Farms in Willards, Maryland, and Terry Baker, who also raises chickens for Mountaire, in Millsboro.

“I like maintaining the farm, keeping it under control and keeping it clean,” said Vickers. “And we don't want to pollute anything. I raised my children here, and we all go out and go fishing and boating, and just like everybody else, I want to keep the environment clean.”

“My father was raised on Deal Island and we went out on the water a lot,” said Baker. “We crabbed, fished a lot growing up, and I want my children to be able to do the same. So, it became very important to us to make sure that we had a positive impact on the environment. The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure. We spent a lot of time there growing up, and taking my kids camping at Assateague Island, fishing and swimming. I work every day to do my best to preserve it for my grandchildren one day.”

The National Chicken Council also has resources at the ready to help break through to audiences, including Chicken Check In,frequently asked questions, virtual reality (VR) video series and more.