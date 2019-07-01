Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary celebration reaches a milestone this week on July 6, marking exactly 50 years since the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the world’s fastest one-mile oval began.

In recognition of this important date, the Monster Mile announced a special $50 offer in honor of the track’s 50th birthday, in preparation for the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. Children 12 and younger cost $35.

As part of its birthday week celebration, Dover International Speedway is offering a $50 flash sale for Oct. 6, featuring one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race ticket, a FanVision and a Trackside Access pass. The offer is available through July 6, the 50-year anniversary of the “Mason-Dixon 300” NASCAR Cup Series race, the Monster Mile’s first event, which NASCAR legend Richard Petty won by six laps.

Call or text “50” to 883-6628 to order and learn more about the $50 Flash Sale for the Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, the fourth race of NASCAR’s 10-race postseason schedule, the first race in the Round of 12 and also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the U.S. to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will provide a free fireworks show at about 8:30 p.m. July 5 in celebration of Independence Day. Guests can access the property through the main entrance of U.S. Highway 13, and park in regular casino lots. A special marked area in the grass between Dover Downs and the Dover Mall will be available for lawn seating. Rain date is July 6.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the K&N Pro Series East season finale Oct. 4 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race Oct. 5.

The $50 Flash Sale is part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Micro Wrestling Federation matches on Oct. 5 and 6 and a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display all weekend. Additional events will be announced as race weekend approaches.

For more, call 800-441-7223 or visit doverspeedway.com.