As the July 4 holiday approaches, Kent County Levy Court Commissioners remind the public that fireworks, firearms and other explosive devices are prohibited in Kent County Parks, per County Code 168-23(O).

This code was established for the protection and safety of citizens and county property.

Kent County Parks include Brecknock Park, Camden; Big Oak Park, Smyrna; Browns Branch Park, Houston; Tidbury Creek Park, Dover; Kesselring Park; Dover; Hunn Nature Park, Dover; and Lebanon Landing Park, Lebanon.