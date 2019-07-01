Have you seen 82-year-old Rosemary Galbraith?

Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for 82-year-old Rosemary Galbraith, who was last seen yesterday in Lewes.

Attempts to locate or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Galbraith is described as a white female, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds with white and black hair and brown eyes. She may be operating a silver Toyota Tacoma with Delaware registration.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.