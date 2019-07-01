Car, box truck collide south of Georgetown

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash south of Georgetown on Route 113.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a serious personal injury crash occurred today, July 1, at around 10:20 a.m. on northbound DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), northwest of Governor Stockley Road.

A 21-year-old Georgetown man was operating a 2011 Nissan Altima and allegedly failed to yield right of way as he traveled eastbound, crossing over Route 113 northbound. He was struck by a box truck being operated by a 51-year-old Maryland man. A utility pole was also struck.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by the Delaware State Police helicopter to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of box truck was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Delmarva Power is on-scene working on the utility pole.

Route 113, in the area of the crash, is shut down and traffic is being diverted to East Piney Grove Road. Commuters should expect delays in the area and find alternate routes of travel.