The Delaware State Police are seeking the public's help locating Cheryl M. Boggs, 44, of Clayton, who is wanted on charges for multiple crimes.

Troopers are investigating a theft of farm equipment from a residence in Clayton that occurred April 7. Police said Boggs is suspected of gaining access to the property, stealing the equipment and then selling the items for cash without permission from the owner.

Boggs is also the suspect in the theft of several checks from a residence in Clayton May 10 and forging signatures on the checks in attempts to cash them.

Troopers have been unable to locate Boggs who has active warrants out of Troop 3, Camden, and Troop 9, Odessa, for the following:

Two counts of attempt to commit theft;

Three counts of forgery, second degree;

Theft;

Theft by false pretense;

Felony theft;

Selling stolen property.

Boggs is also wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and out of Kent County Family Court on charges of criminal contempt PFA.

Police are asking anyone with information on Boggs' location to call Detective Baker at Troop 3 at (302) 698-8435 or call 911.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.