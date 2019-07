Gail Renulfi, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center, welcomed Colin Gordon as a sales associate.

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Gordon has a degree in English. Licensed since 2019, he resides in Wilmington. Gordon serves New Castle County and can be contacted at 598-0942 or colin.gordon@foxroach.com.