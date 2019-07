The Source Water Protection Citizens and Technical Advisory Committee of the Source Water Assessment and Protection Program will meet from 9 a.m. to noon July 18 in Conference Room 220 A&B of the Kent County Administrative Complex, 555 S. Bay Road, Dover.

The meeting agenda is available at publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/63128.

For more, visit delawaresourcewater.org or call 739-9945.