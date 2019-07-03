The physical therapist will vie for the Mrs. America crown Aug. 24.

As a doctor and winner of the Mrs. DE 2019 pageant, Aisha Lord is the personification of both beauty and brains.

The physical therapist, who won the April pageant, is preparing to compete against other married delegates from around the country next month in the Mrs. America pageant.

Miss DE for America winner Daphne Chaniz-Rico will join Lord in Las Vegas the week of Aug. 17-24, as the pair will compete in their respective pageants.

Lord, of Middletown, is the owner of ALL Therapy, a physical therapy practice located in the town she resides in.

Her Mrs. DE platform is “Movement is Freedom.”

“Through my practice, I conduct workshops for dancers and athletes stressing the importance of injury prevention in order to ensure optimal sport performance,” Lord said.

“With regards to the senior population, I encourage an active lifestyle so they can maintain a level of independence as they enter their golden years.”

What do you need to do put yourself in the best position to win the Mrs. America pageant?

My goal is to be able to represent myself and be genuine to who I am as Aisha Ryan, as Dr. Aisha Ryan, as Mrs. DE America, as a mom and as a wife when I’m in that environment. So I need to put my best foot forward and make sure everything I wear and do is true to who I am as a person; and realizing even though I’m in the role of being Mrs. DE America 2019, it’s not changing who I am or how I’d really want to have my image portrayed.

The Mrs. title is something people sometimes may have a negative perception about [toward] pageantry. But with having the title of doctor in front of my name, it allows people to understand anyone can be a pageant winner. I want to bring that level of awareness that, whatever place you’re in, in life you can pursue whatever dreams you seek.

What are some of the main things you and your team are preparing for heading into this pageant?

One would have to be social media. You’d be surprised at how much of an influence it is on being able to shape your perception in the pageant world, and for people to be able to get to know you before you even come to the table, because you want to make sure you have a presence. I’m working on that right now.

How are you developing a presence on social media?

I have someone who’s helping me to create a [scheduling] timeline for when I make posts, being able to help me with the pictures that I take at different events and with the captions and making sure it’s something that’s eye-catching, so that people can get to know me.

When’s your next guest appearance?

The planning is really day to day, because I just started a program for kids in foreign language immersion. I started this summer program two weeks ago and that’s been one of my focuses right now, as well as getting ready to start a learning center that I’ll start in the fall. It’s going to be based here at Middletown Professional Center. It’s called All About Kids. It’s a school for kids along the autism spectrum. It’ll be an inclusive environment for both atypical and typically developing kids.