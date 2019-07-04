The Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation, was held in Clayton this morning.

The Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation, was held in Clayton this morning, featuring fire companies, veterans groups, Scouts, bands, churches, cars, horse clubs, school groups, politicians and businesses.

The parade started at Clayton Elementary on the corner of School Lane and Main Street, traveled east on Main Street across the railroads, then turned north on Reed Street, ending at the Eagle Group parking lot.