The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of the right lane on Route 1 northbound in Smyrna, between Exit 11 and Odessa, from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, July 8 through Aug. 2.

DelDOT's contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be saw cutting and patching the roadway. Motorists should anticipate that the right lane will be closed on Route 1 northbound.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.