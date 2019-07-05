Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help in locating a show dog reportedly stolen from the circus that was performing July 4 at George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park.

The dog, "Pipier 6," was reported as stolen from its kennel at the Zerbini Family Circus during the evening of July 4.

The theft is believed to have happened around 7 p.m.

Pipier 6 is a mix breed dog.

Smyrna Police are seeking any information about the whereabouts of this dog so that it may be returned to its owner.

Tips may remain anonymous. Call the police station at (302) 653-9217 or submit a message to the Smyrna Police by social media.