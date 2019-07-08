Delaware Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. delivered a letter to Gov. John Carney on July 8, announcing his plan to retire from the Delaware Supreme Court after more than two decades of service on the Delaware bench.

“I’ve known Chief Justice Strine since we worked together in the office of then-Gov. Tom Carper, and I’ve known him to be one of Delaware’s top legal minds and a real public servant on behalf of the people of our state,” said Carney. “Since our time in Gov. Carper’s office, he has served as chancellor and vice chancellor on Delaware’s Court of Chancery and as Chief Justice, leading our world-class judiciary, helping to protect Delaware’s reputation as the premier venue for business litigation and working to make our criminal justice system more fair for all Delawareans.”

In his resignation letter, Strine thanked the people of Delaware for allowing him to serve the state since 1992.

“I am also grateful, governor, that I can say to you with confidence that the Judiciary of this state is strong, that we are addressing our challenging and diverse caseloads with diligence, skill and dispatch, and that we are continually looking for new ways to serve the people of Delaware even more effectively,” said Strine. “In particular, the entire Judiciary is deeply invested in improving access to justice for all Delawareans, and doing what we can to improve the fairness of our criminal justice system. As Carrie and I move on to a new phase of our lives, I just hope that during my nearly 27 years of service to Delaware, I have contributed in some modest way to making our state stronger and more equitable.”

Strine was appointed to his current position in February 2014 by Gov. Jack Markell and confirmed by the Delaware Senate, succeeding Chief Justice Myron T. Steele, who had served in the position from 2004-13. He is the eighth chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court since the modern court was created in 1951. Previously, he served as chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2011-14, and vice chancellor from 1998-2011.

Prior to joining the bench, Strine served as legal counsel to Carper, and he previously served as a corporate litigator at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Strine graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and received his bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from the University of Delaware.

Strine intends to retire this fall. Carney will nominate a replacement for consideration by the Delaware Senate.