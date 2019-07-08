The Dover Police Department reports two stolen vehicles, over 100 thefts and three significant drug arrests at Firefly Music Festival. Between June 21 and 23, over 50,000 people attended Firefly at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway. According to Dover Police Department Corporal Mark Hoffman, police investigated: Two stolen vehicles, one golf cart and one unlocked vehicle with keys left in it. Over 130 reports of cell phone thefts or thefts from campsites. Several calls for disorderly/unruly patrons, largely handled without arrests. Several medical assists.

Saturday's streaker was charged with criminal mischief after knocking over some DJ equipment.

Police also made several notable drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, 18-year-old Dalton Hillard, of Felton, was arrested after allegedly selling 30 THC cartridges to undercover officers. Police found another 20 cartridges and 5.6 grams of THC "butter" on him. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia and released on unsecured bond. On Friday, 35-year-old Jeffrey Arrington, of Charleston, South Carolina, allegedly sold LSD to undercover officers. He was found in possession of an additional 95 doses of LSD and $240 in susupected drug proceeds. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of LSD and drug paraphernalia released on his own recognizance. On Saturday, 30-year-old Darius Johnson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, also allegedly sold LSD to undercover officers. He briefly fled on foot when police attempted to apprehend him. Police found 98 doses of LSD and two doses of ecstasy in his possession. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver LSD, two counts of delivery of LSD, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. Johnson was released on his own recognizance.