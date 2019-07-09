Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announced the addition of 14 loan originators to its first office in Delaware.

Located in Newark, the new office expands the company’s existing presence on the East Coast, including the Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia; and New Jersey markets.

“It’s exciting to see such an accomplished group of mortgage experts join us to build upon our presence and momentum in the region,” said Chief Retail Production Officer John Palmiott. “This team of 15 is sure to help the people of Delaware get competitive rates, the best service and the best loan experience in the entire state.”

The new office features 14 experienced professionals who each bring knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, including branch managers James Chongling and Chris Patille, vice presidents Tracy Chongling, Katie Patille, Gary Taylor, Ken Jester, Rob Witkowski, Bill Compton, Enoch Kim, Lester Brown and Dimitri Laskaris, mortgage consultant Kiara Irby, loam coordinator Candy MacDonald and sales assistant Stephanie Strickland.

For more, visit rate.com.