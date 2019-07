The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right and center lanes of Interstate 495 northbound, between Interstate 9/Interstate 495 split and Exit 1/U.S. Route 13, Wilmington, from 9 a.m. July 10 to 4 a.m. July 11.

Lanes will be closed for the repair of the overhead message sign board.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area and to expect lane shifts.