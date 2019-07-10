Storms that have dumped 7 inches of rain in a span of just six hours have left parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas underwater.

The heavy rains have flooded some city streets, leaving many people stranded, according to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. Thousands are without power, as well.

Some of the submerged areas of New Orleans haven't traditionally seen flooding, even during Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the city in August 2005.

City officials told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate Wednesday that more than 100 pumps designed to minimize flooding are working properly.

The wet weather comes just days before a budding tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast.

Experts with AccuWeather predict the tropical storm could eventually reach hurricane strength, potentially dumping 2 feet of rain on already saturated areas.

The tropical storm would be named Barry and would be the second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

Here are some reports from the New Orleans area documenting Wednesday's flooding:

Bourbon Street is flooded

A lot of New Orleans was underwater this morning (and a lot of it still is). Some people broke out kayaks, others were forced to abandon cars in another episode of flooding.



How things happened this morning:



See full thread of updates below this tweet

Prayers going out for one of our daughters who is stuck in a hotel in NOLA with her two children from the flooding. Preparing a boat rescue if the waters continue to rise. This is the lobby of her hotel. They are on 7th floor.

20,000 people lost power in New Orleans this morning when flooding from the outer edges of Future-Tropical Storm Barry inundated the city.

Sigh.

Business-owner Alejandra Rosales' future Pilates studio is flooded after "pumps failing again." Located off Poydras St. she never expected it to flood since it is on high ground.

Please think of safety. Check on the elderly. Think smart. And if you don't have drinkable water, here are tips to help purify (water). Flooding waters are dangerous. Stay in the know following local news.

Terrible flash flooding in NOLA! Thousands of cars likely flooded, and numerous reports of flooded buildings!



Video Credit: Nathaniel Smith

All my twitter peeps that live in Nola, you are all in my prayers, as well as the city of New Orleans. It saddens me to see the flooding already & know another hurricane will be headed that way. Please be safe.

Water over our hood for a lot of the drive getting out of the French Quarter.

The river is high

Storm is coming



NOLA is flooding bad already and the system ain't even here till Saturday.

Car drifted into a truck on Canal St. as residents and tourists experience challenges getting transportation around town.

What does it look like when the pumps are clearing out FEET of standing water? a massive whirlpool, like this one on Fontainebleau



Video:

