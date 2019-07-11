Police investigating death of 34-year-old man

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation in Lincoln.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident occurred on around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Winner Circle. A 34-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available. According to police, there is no threat or concern for the public’s safety at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.