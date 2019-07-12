Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement July 11 after the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee voted to pass H.R. 2328, the Community Health Investment, Modernization, and Excellence Act of 2019, which includes the Congresswoman’s Personal Responsibility Education Program — PREP — Reauthorization Act.

“I am glad that we are now one step closer to ensuring young people have access to the information they need to make healthy decisions,” said Blunt Rochester. “Delaware’s PREP funding has ensured that we can expand proven programs that serve some of our most vulnerable adolescents. Extending PREP’s funding for another four years will provide these programs with greater certainty to plan and serve young people without disruption.”

The Community Health Investment, Modernization, and Excellence Act of 2019, is a package of bills to fund community health programs. The package includes Blunt Rochester’s legislation to reauthorize the PREP, which provides grants to states, tribes, tribal organizations and communities to address high rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, as well as providing financial literacy education and strategies for building healthy relationships. Participants of the program report engaging in less risky behaviors, and more consistent use of contraceptive devices, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.