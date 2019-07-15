General Tire and Dover International Speedway have reached a partnership agreement making General Tire the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race Oct. 4 during the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration, track officials announced.

The General Tire 125 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race will be the season finale for the 12-race NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season.

General Tire has been manufacturing tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Co.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Oct. 6. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race is the fourth race of the 10-race postseason schedule, the first race in the Round of 12, and also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history.

