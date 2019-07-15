Dover Mall, 1365 N. Dupont Highway, will host a “Descendants 3” event for children of all ages from noon to 2 p.m. July 27 near Old Navy and Kay Jewelers.

Children will be able to participate in activities including a back-to-school pencil case craft project, custom photo booth, games, face painting and a magician. The event does not include live character appearances.

Premiering Aug. 2, “Descendants 3” continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil with the teenage daughters and sons of Disney's most infamous villains — Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay — also known as the villain kids.