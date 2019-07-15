Failed to negotiate curve on Oak Road

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Sunday, July 14, in Greenwood.

Around 12:12 a.m., a 2009 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, being operated by 28-year-old Brandon M. Legrand, of Greenwood, was traveling southbound on Oak Road and approaching a moderate left curve. For unknown reasons, Legrand failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle exited the road, just south of Route 16. He was ejected and the motorcycle tumbled into a tree before coming to rest.

Legrand, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oak Road, in the area of the crash, was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.