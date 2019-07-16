Bayhealth will host "A Matter of Balance," an award-winning eight-week program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7 to Sept. 25 at the Bayhealth Physician Practice Office, 315 N. Carter Road, Smyrna.

The program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and is geared towards adults age 60 and older. Comfortable clothing is recommended along with stable footwear for the course. Participants must be able to walk and stand. The use of walking aids is allowed.

The series is free but registration is required.

To register, visit bayhealth.org/classes or call 877-453-7107.