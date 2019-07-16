The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife encourages families with young children to participate in its lineup of Small Fry Adventures this summer.

Programs will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 23 and 30 and Aug. 13 at the Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna.

The events are geared towards children ages 4 to 7 who might be curious about fish and other animals that live in the tidal saltmarsh. Kids will have a chance to view marine life in the center’s aquariums and make a simple craft and art involving crabs and marsh animals.

Program is free; registration is required to mary.rivera@delaware.gov or 735-8689.