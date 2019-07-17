No injuries in Seaford house fire

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled that a Seaford house fire was accidental.

The fire was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, July 15, in the 400 block of East King Street. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Company responded and found fire showing from two floors and the roof.

A deputy fire marshal was called to the scene, who found that the fire was caused by a malfunction in the power cord to an air conditioning unit. There were no reported injuries. Damage was estimated at $50,000.





