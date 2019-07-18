Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, voted July 17 to advance 25 bills that would improve America’s health care system, consumer protection, pharmaceutical transparency and combat climate change.

Among the bills that advanced out of the Committee for consideration by the full House of Representatives was the REACH Act, which included Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s legislation, the Personal Responsibility Education Program — PREP — Reauthorization Act.

“Today, the Committee on Energy and Commerce took the next step in addressing a host of important issues facing Americans every day,” said Blunt Rochester. “We considered legislation ending surprise medical billing, helping combat climate change with smarter energy policies, increasing the cybersecurity of our nation’s infrastructure, banning dangerous products that endanger the safety of newborns and infants, ending illegal robocalls, increasing drug pricing transparency, funding Medicaid programs for U.S. Territories, and extended funding for critical public health programs, like community health centers. These common-sense bills will help improve the lives of Delawareans from all corners of the state.”

“I’m proud of the support the PREP Act received from Democrats and Republicans in committee today,” said Blunt Rochester. “This legislation ensures that programs like Delaware’s PREP will receive the funding they need to provide young people with the information necessary to make healthy decisions. We know that PREP helps reduce high rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. By providing funding for four years, we are giving PREP the stability needed to serve young people without disruption. I also want to thank the Committee and my colleague Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, for supporting my amendment to the No Surprise Billing Act, which would ensure that we understand the full impact of the bill, including in underserved and rural communities across the country.”

The full committee markup included 27 pieces of legislation from four subcommittees of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, including: HR 2328, the Reauthorizing and Extending America’s Community Health Act; HR 3630, the No Surprises Act; HR 1058, the Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act of 2019; HR 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act; HR 3172, the Safe Sleep for Babies Act; HR 3170, the Safe Cribs Act; HR 1315, the Blue Collar to Green Collar Jobs Development Act; HR 2665, the Smart Energy and Water Efficiency Act; HR 359, the Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act; and HR 2507, the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act.