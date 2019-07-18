The thefts happened in the Bombay Woods neighborhood off of Smyrna-Leipsic Road Monday.

A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a Smyrna man on charges of stealing guns from vehicles Monday.

Smyrna police officers responded to a report of a man breaking into vehicles in the Bombay Woods neighborhood off of Smyrna-Leipsic Road at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the neighborhood and conducted a traffic stop.

They detained the driver, Donahue Ellis III, 29, of Smyrna.

Witnesses in the neighborhood positively identified Ellis as the man they saw entering vehicles. Police said the vehicles were unlocked.

Further investigation revealed that Ellis was in possession of items stolen from the vehicles. One victim had a rifle and a shotgun stolen from his vehicle. These guns were found where Ellis had stashed them for future retrieval, police said.

Ellis was brought to the Smyrna Police Department where he was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft under $1,500.

He was presented by video in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance while awaiting a preliminary hearing.