Smyrna Public Library was selected as a beneficiary of the first Acme Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program.

The program, which launches in August, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Smyrna Public Library was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at Acme Market, 236 E. Glenwood Ave., Smyrna. The library will receive a $1 donation every time the $3 reusable Give Back Where it Counts bag is purchased at this location during August, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

For more, visit acme.bags4mycause.com.