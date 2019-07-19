The accident occurred on Route 5, in Harbeson

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred in May and has since turned fatal.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, 2019, when a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on Harbeson Road (Route 5), approaching the intersection with Cool Spring Road. A Honda CRV was stopped on Cool Spring Road eastbound, at the posted stop sign, at the intersection of Harbeson Road. A Jaguar XK8 convertible was stopped at the posted stop sign on Cool Spring Road westbound, at the same intersection.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Honda failed to see the Suburban and entered the intersection, directly into it’s path. After the impact, the Suburban exited the east edge of the road and struck the front of the Jaguar.

The driver of the Suburban, a 37-year-old male from Seaford, was properly restrained and not injured.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 37-year-old female from Lewes, and her front seat passenger were properly restrained and transported to Beebe Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 53-year-old female from Milton, was properly restrained and transported to Beebe Medical Center with minor injuries.

A front seat passenger of the Honda, 87-year-old Hella H. Lachman, of Lewes, was properly restrained and initially transported to Beebe with minor injuries. She was later transferred to Delaware Hospice in Milford, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, June 24.

The death was originally ruled as due to natural causes. After further consideration, the cause of death was later changed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident.