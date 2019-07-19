The shooting happened during an argument on New Street, according to the Delaware Department of Justice

A 17-year-old from Middletown has pleaded guilty to charges in Superior Court for the fatal shooting of another teenager.

Derrick Caudle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the 2018 killing of Todd Dorn, 18, of Middletown, according to a press release from the Delaware Department of Justice.

The plea hearing was July 8.

The two teens were involved in a fight in the 500 block of New Street in Middletown, a short distance from Caudle’s home. At one point,Caudle went into his house and then went back outside with a gun.

Caudle shot Dorn once in the torso then walked back home where he was apprehended by police a short time later, the Department of Justice said.

A Superior Court judge will sentence Caudle in January.

Deputy Attorneys General Matthew Frawley and Colleen Durkin prosecuted the case with assistance from paralegal Meredith Parkinson and social worker Jen Kutney-Soper.