A Newark woman died Sunday from injuries she suffered in a collision with a tractor trailer Saturday near the Smyrna Rest Area.

The collision happened Saturday at about 3:19 a.m.

A 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer was stopped in the left turn lane of southbound U.S. Route 13 waiting to make a left turn into the Smyrna Rest Area.

A 2012 Buick Verano was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 13 approaching the tractor trailer.

The front of the Verano struck the back of the tractor trailer and became lodged underneath it. Police said they don't know what caused the Verano driver to hit the tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 23-year-old man from Levittown, Pennsylvania, was properly restrained. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Verano, a 40-year-old Newark woman, was properly restrained. She was taken to the Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, she died. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

Southbound U.S. Route 13 was closed for about two hours after the collision which remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.