The Delaware Office of Highway Safety held three DUI checkpoints in all three counties on July 12 as part of the office’s Checkpoint StrikeForce mobilization.

A total of 2,536 cars passed through the checkpoints. The mobilization resulted in seven DUI arrests; 28 seatbelt assessments; six cell phone/distracted driving citations; seven child restraint arrests; eight wanted person apprehensions; 15 drug arrests; 72 other traffic arrests; and four other criminal arrests.

The Office of Highway Safety monitored operations in Kent and Sussex counties and reported positive officer interaction.

“The Office of Highway Safety thanks the Delaware State Police and our local law enforcement partners for assisting during Operation Checkpoint StrikeForce and their unrelenting commitment to improving the safety of Delaware’s roadways,” said Acting Director Christopher Klein, Delaware Office of Highway Safety.