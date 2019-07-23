Deeley Insurance Group announced Megan Muller as its Top Client Advisor for June and July.

Muller is a commercial lines client advisor designing risk management plans to safeguard her client’s assets. Muller works with business owners to build insurance programs that fit their immediate needs and help their businesses grow. She specializes in human services, community associations and contractors.

Located in Willards, Maryland, Deeley Insurance Group is a privately held independent insurance agency specializing in business and personal insurances.

For more, visit deeleyinsurance.com.