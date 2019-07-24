The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation presented the Beebe Medical Foundation with an $8,000 donation this spring to support the construction of Beebe Healthcare’s new emergency department near Millville.

The grant was made possible through the community’s support of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation’s 14th annual Caribbean Christmas held Dec. 1, 2018, at Mango’s in Bethany Beach. This is the first of three events the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation holds annually to raise money.

Formed in 2001 by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation manages and distributes funds to qualified organizations serving the local community. The Foundation has given over $168,000 is scholarships to local college bound students and nearly $500,000 in grants to local organizations and charities in support of this mission.

Construction is moving along at Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus on Route 17 near Millville. The emergency department is expected to open next May 2020. A new cancer center is also under construction at this site and will also open next summer.

“We are so very grateful of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation’s generous support,” said David Szumski, major gift officer with Beebe Medical Foundation. “As Beebe expands to meet the needs of our growing community, the financial support of organizations and from individuals is truly appreciated.”

For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org. For more on the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, visit qrcf.org.