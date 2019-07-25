Some fun events to dive into Delaware this weekend.

1. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert last played the Delaware State Fair in 2017. Now he’s back to bring more noise for the BG Nation this weekend.

As a heads up, you’ll have to pay for concert tickets in addition to the cost of fair admission.

Gilbert, a multi-platinum selling artist, dropped his latest album in 2017, “The Devil Don’t Sleep.” His upcoming album is “Man That Hung the Moon” and he recently dropped the title track from the album.

Some of his hits include “One Hell of an Amen” and “The Weekend.”

Gilbert, with support Cale Dodds, will headline the Delaware State Fair at the M&T Bank Grandstand, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST $44 to $90. INFO delawarestatefair.com or 398-3269.

2. “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is Shakespeare’s hilarious comedy of trickery.

The show, presented by Delaware Shakespeare, features Sir John Falstaff, who proclaims his love for the two young ladies of the title. But he fails to keep them separated. In revenge, the two jointly appear to encourage him, tricking him into a series of amusing and trying experiences.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” will take the stage at Rockwood Park, 4651 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 6 p.m., Sunday. COST $18 to $42; children age 12 or younger get in free with a paying adult on Sunday only. INFO delshakes.org or 468-4890.

3. Well-Strung comes from the Big Apple and the quartet combines vocals and strings with modern pop music.

The guys perform classical pieces while singing pop hits by artists such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson.

Well-Strung features Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Chris Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola).

You can catch the quartet at Clear Space Theatre Company,20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday. COST $35 to $100. INFO clearspacetheatre.org or 227-2270.