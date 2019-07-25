Prints by internationally collected local artist Ellen Rice prints are now on display at County Bank’s newly renovated Millville branch, 36754 Old Mill Road.

The works of art are open to public viewing during normal office hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

“We are the local community bank, and with our remodel now complete I wanted to show that local connection to everyone who walks through our doors,” said Brenda Richards, branch manager. “I thought of Ellen’s paintings and prints immediately. I have always loved her work and she graciously accepted the idea. We are very excited to display her art.”

The Ellen Rice Gallery is located in Coastal Plaza, at 111 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View.

For more, visit ellenrice.gallery or call 539-3405.