Dog Days of Summer set for September

The Dogs Days of Summer Festival is coming to Milton.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m., the nonprofit festival will take place at Chestnut Street and Sand Street, on the grounds of the Inn the Doghouse.

Organizers Annette Babich and Mal Meehan want to “celebrate our lovable dogs through food and music” and benefit Doggone Happy Animal Rescue, the Milton Community Food Pantry and the Milton Historical Society.

They recently moved to Milton from Brooklyn. Babich is a seasoned event planner. She taught “The Art of Wedding Planning and Special Events Management” at NYU, while Meehan is an award-winning multimedia designer. Together, they run the Inn the Doghouse guesthouse.

“We took a day trip to Lewes and the next thing we knew we were talking to a realtor,” Babich said. “I saw Union Street [in Milton] and that was it.”

Soon after arriving, Babich and Meehan adopted a dog – and then another – from Doggone Happy Animal Rescue, based in Harrington and run by Dawn Mitchell.

“This lady is a full-time nurse and runs this rescue all on her own,” Babich said. “We went to visit her and there were, like, 30 dogs at her house. We were blown away by her. We want to do our part.”

While the festival benefits dogs and dogs will be available at the festival for adoption, outside pets won’t be allowed.

Music acts, food and vendors are still being arranged, but Nashville’s JC Andersen has been confirmed.

For more, visit dogdaysofsummerfestival.com or its Facebook page.