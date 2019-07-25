The Rehoboth Art League is giving its members an opportunity to showcase their finest renditions of local iconic scenes such as the boardwalk, eateries, state parks and famous landmarks for an exhibition titled “Rehoboth Dreaming,” set to open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 31 at City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

This juried show will be on display July 31 through Oct. 20. This collection of artwork will serve as a reminder to locals and vacationers alike of the memories created in Rehoboth Beach.

Juror Katie Cassidy was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in a large family in Bethesda. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in art and worked in the field of graphic design before moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2001. An award-winning artist, she is well known for her comprehensive knowledge of the basics and techniques of many mediums, especially charcoal, oil, and pastel and is a noted teacher of multiple art disciplines at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. In 2010, she was hired to write and manage the adult art curriculum at the Museum, overseeing 12 instructors and many classes. In 2018 she was awarded first place in the annual juried member show for the Maryland Pastel Society.

For more, visit rehobthartleague.org or call 227-8408.