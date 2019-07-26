Nanticoke Health Services announced that LaShonda Cooke was named Employee of the Month for July 2019.

Cooke began her career at Nanticoke in January 2016. She started in the dietary department at the Bravo Station. It wasn’t long before she transferred to the Nanticoke Physician Network where she worked as a clerical administrative assistant. She then transferred to the Allen Cancer Center where she has been working as a cancer care specialist for the past year.

There are always positive comments about Cooke by patients, staff and physicians, and she always presents with the three “P”s: positive, pleasant and professional. Cooke greets everyone with a smile and is always eager to help. She volunteers for projects in the cancer center and always does her best. Cooke is a role model for others and she happily serves as a preceptor to new staff. Her coworkers agree that they are fortunate to have her at the Allen Cancer Center.

Cooke has been married to her husband, Duane, for 16 years. She has three children, Duane, Jr., 15, Kayla, 15, and Brianna, 12. She enjoys cycling, long walks, spending time with her family and traveling. When asked why she chose the medical field, she said she loves helping people as she feels helping others is in her heart.