Amy Dotson-Newton, publisher of the Dover Post and a member of the Dover Colonial Rotary Club, presented at a recent morning meeting.

Her topic dealt with her uncle by marriage, Pat Battaglia, aka “Dr. Fun,” the author of several books of brain teasers and a syndicated newspaper puzzle column. His puzzles have challenged thousands of readers for more than 25 years.

Newton pointed out that one of the goals of these publications is to help in the fight against dementia, in addition to fun. A major portion of her presentation consisted in having those present attempt to solve some of the puzzles, among which was the naming of the 10 body parts that consist of but three letters, and the listing of the nine states which do not contain repeating letters.

For more, call 632-9833.