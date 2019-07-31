Milton business featured in 'Made in America' showcase

A Milton business was recently invited to the White House “Made in America” showcase.

Backyard Jams and Jellies is owned by Krista Scudlark, who’s lived in Milton for 30 years and operated the business for about 15. Her 100 jams, jellies, chutneys and mustards are sold in about 25 local stores.

“We found out about three weeks ago. It came right out of the clear blue sky,” Scudlark said. “We got a phone call from the White House.”

After some initial disbelief and Googling, Scudlark realized the opportunity was legitimate. Later, she’d learn that businesses were invited after being recommended by members of congress or other White House contacts, then vetted by a research team.

She and employee Lyn Buck, of Lewes, headed to Washington July 14 to set up.

“We had to go to Anacostia Air Force Base and be screened, our vehicle had to be checked. Then we had to be escorted to the White House and went through another screening,” Scudlark said.

Scudlark and Buck set up their display in the East Room of the White House before retiring to a hotel. They returned the next morning.

“It was pretty exciting. Everybody was just incredibly friendly,” Scudlark said.

The ladies were treated to conversations with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson when they stopped by their table. Later in the morning, they attended a speech by President Donald Trump on the White House lawn.

“When we choose American-made, something truly wonderful happens: Our communities thrive and flourish, our neighborhoods bustle with commerce, our children dream bigger and bolder, and the bonds of loyalty that unite us as citizens become closer, richer, and deeper than ever before,” Trump remarked.

Scudlark and Buck were interviewed by a Philadelphia television station and could have gone to New York to appear on a FOX network show, but Scudlark had other priorities.

“I’m not missing the Lewes Farmers Market,” she said.

Find out more at backyardjamsandjellies.com.