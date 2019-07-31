The Sussex Academy Foundation will bring a hot air balloon festival back to Sussex County with Balloons Over Sussex, set for 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Delaware Coastal Business Park/Delaware Coastal Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown.

There will be 16 colorful hot air balloons onsite during the event.

Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 10 are free. Admission will be collected at the entrance gate. Cash or charge will be accepted. Parking will be available in the Delaware Coastal Business Park. No parking will be available for buses, trailers or campers.

Hot air balloon rides can be scheduled for the evening of Sept. 14 and the morning and evening of Sept. 15. Cost is $240 per person; register at balloonsoversussex.com.

A mass ascension of balloons is set for 5:30 p.m. each day, and a 20-minute balloon glow is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. While the festival will be closed, a balloon ride is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Sept. 15. Sussex County residents can see balloons overhead at this time.

Tethered balloon rides will be available during both days; cost is $20 per adult, $10 for children younger than 12. Cash payment will be accepted directly from the balloonist, pre-registration is not required. Tethered balloons go up 60 to 80 feet.

A balloon walkabout will be open at a cost of $3 per person. Cash payment will be accepted directly from the balloonist, pre-registration is not required.