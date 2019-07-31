The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor 15 special programs at sites across the state during August.

Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

— “Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak”: 9 a.m. Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Guided tour explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. Limited seating. Admission $10, cash or check only. To reserve: hca_zmevents@state.de.us, 645-1148.

— “Campfire at the John Dickinson Plantation”: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Join staff around the campfire and play a game of “Jeopardy!” based on the St. Jones Reserve and John Dickinson. Free. Must register: 739-6377, margaret.pletta@delaware.gov.

— “From Tinfoil to the 78”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours explore the origins of recorded music from the earliest tinfoil phonographs of Thomas Edison to the Victrola of Eldridge Reeves Johnson’s Victor Talking Machine Co. while discovering the brilliant inventors and engineers who took recorded music from a novelty to a daily part of life. Accompanied by 78-rpm records played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. Free. 739-3262.

— “The Doctor Is In”: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Living-history theatrical performance by Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs historical interpreter Dennis Fisher exploring the life and times of Dr. James Sykes, an 18th- to 19th-century Dover physician and statesman who served as Delaware’s governor for a short period. First Saturday in the First State program. Free. 744-5054.

— Fourth annual Movie Night at Buena Vista: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Outdoor screening of the DreamWorks film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on the grounds of one of Delaware’s most historic estates, plus the Professor Looney Photo Booth and treats from Kona Ice of Elkton/Newark and the Plum Pit Food Truck. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray. Grounds open at 6:30 p.m., film begins at 8:15 p.m. Free. 323-4430.

— “Many Declarations of Independence”: 2 p.m. Aug. 4, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Historical interpreter Bob Vander Decker will display and discuss the many printed forms of the Declaration of Independence since 1776. Free. 323-4453.

— “The Scorched Pamphlet: Sherlock Holmes Returns to Delaware”: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 17, The Old State House. Theatrical performance in which Sherlock Holmes, on his second trip to the First State, is called upon to solve a grisly case at Delaware College. Holmes and Watson are now in a race against time, a reluctant administration and impossible odds to solve one of Delaware’s unsolved mysteries. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and an actual New Castle court case. Free. 744-5054.

— “Voters at Last: Battling for the Ballot”: 2 p.m. Aug. 18, New Castle Court House Museum. Historian and writer Mike Dixon presents a program on the history of women’s suffrage in Delaware. Free. Must register: 323-4453.

— “The Greatest Captain in the World”: 11 a.m. Aug. 28, Zwaanendael Museum. Johann Steinke, captain of the schooner A.J. Meerwald, New Jersey’s official tall ship, will read his children’s book comprised of maritime stories written in real sailor vocabulary. Free. 645-1148.

— Lewes Maritime History Sail: 10 a.m. Aug. 30, Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Take a trip on the schooner A.J. Meerwald, New Jersey’s official tall ship, as historical interpreters from the Zwaanendael Museum share maritime stories about the Cape Henlopen region including Cape Henlopen Lighthouse, the early Zwaanendael whaling colony and the sinking and recovery of the British warship DeBraak. Partnership between the museum and the Meerwald. Discount of $2 for museum patrons by using promo code ZDE2019 when purchasing tickets at bit.ly/2ysSTb6. 785-2060.

— “Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak”: 5 p.m. Aug. 31, Zwaanendael Museum. Guided tour explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. Limited seating. Admission $10, cash or check only. To reserve: hca_zmevents@state.de.us, 645-1148.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the U.S. Through tours, exhibits, school programs and hands-on activities, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.