Future Farmers of America students competed at the 100th Annual Delaware State Fair in Harrington last week.
Nearly 300 students, advisors and judges, representing business and industry throughout the state, participated in career and leadership development events during the fair. Members demonstrated professionalism, leadership and skill attainment in 23 events.
The Delaware FFA Association is a career and technical student organization that is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Winners included:
Farm Business Management
Milford FFA
First
Delmar FFA
Second
Agricultural Issues Forum
Smyrna FFA
First
Marketing Plan
Lake Forest FFA
First
Milford FFA
Second
Environmental and Natural Resources
Team
Middletown FFA
First
Polytech FFA
Second
Sussex Tech FFA
Third
Dover FFA
Fourth
Middletown FFA
First
Polytech FFA
Second
Individual
CAITLYN ZELLER
Middletown FFA
First
BRYCE BANKS
Middletown FFA
Second
ERIN DESROSIERS
Middletown FFA
Third
EMILY LAIRD
Middletown FFA
Fourth
ASHLYN BROWN
Polytech FFA
Fifth
TAYLOR BULLIS
Sussex Tech FFA
Sixth
CAMILLE KOSIKOWSKI
Polytech FFA
Seventh
GAGE WILLIAMS
Polytech FFA
Eighth
GIOIELLA DELVECCHIO
Polytech FFA
Ninth
DERECK BOOTH
Sussex Tech FFA
Tenth
Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems
Smyrna FFA
First
Lake Forest FFA
Second
Woodbridge FFA
Third
Milford FFA
Fourth
Middle School Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems
Team
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
Millsboro Middle FFA
Second
Individual
BRUCE CLARK
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
MARY WATTS
Smyrna Middle FFA
Second
AUSTIN CARNEY
Smyrna Middle FFA
Third
ORLAN KELLEY
Smyrna Middle FFA
Fourth
AUSTIN KING
Millsboro Middle FFA
Fifth
KAMRYN PAYNE
Millsboro Middle FFA
Sixth
JOCELYN HOLDEN
Millsboro Middle FFA
Seventh
ANDREW LONG
Millsboro Middle FFA
Eighth
Food Science
Team
Christiana FFA
First
Delmar FFA
Second
Middletown FFA
Third
Individual
TERESA MORELLI
Delmar FFA
First
MIAH SCULLY
Christiana FFA
Second
NATALIE OLEARY
Delmar FFA
Third
DANIELLE MORELLI
Delmar FFA
Fourth
NAYELI WEEMS
Christiana FFA
Fifth
REBECCA MAIORANO
Middletown FFA
Sixth
ALEXIS JEANDELL
Christiana FFA
Seventh
OLUTAYO AYENI
Christiana FFA
Eighth
PAIGE AKERS
Middletown FFA
Ninth
NISHITA GADANI
Delmar FFA
Tenth
Middle School Food Science
Team
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
A. G. Waters Middle FFA
Second
Individual
MCKENNA VEST
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
ELIZABETH EVANS
Smyrna Middle FFA
Second
REGAN NACRELLI
Smyrna Middle FFA
Third
ISABELLA MCMULLEN
Smyrna Middle FFA
Fourth
KEELEY MCCORMICK
A. G. Waters FFA
Fifth
ALEXANDRA PICKARD
A. G. Waters FFA
Sixth
AUBREY HOLMWOOD
A. G. Waters FFA
Seventh
ADRIANNA MAZZIO
A. G. Waters FFA
Eighth
Forestry
Team
Middletown FFA
First
Milford FFA
Second
Sussex Central FFA
Third
Individual
PAIGE AKERS
Middletown FFA
First
KATHRYN MCMENAMIN
Middletown FFA
Second
JENNA MCDERMOTT
Middletown FFA
Third
JENNA HARMON
Middletown FFA
Fourth
SHAILA WALKER
Milford FFA
Fifth
SIERRA JOHNSON
Milford FFA
Sixth
WILL KENNEY
Sussex Central FFA
Seventh
JASMINE CARLILE
Milford FFA
Eighth
ADAMAR AMADOR PEREZ
Milford FFA
Ninth
JOAN A RAMON RENDON
Sussex Central FFA
Tenth
Middle School Forestry
Team
Millsboro Middle FFA
First
Individual
EMMA WALKER
Millsboro Middle FFA
First
OLIVIA FOX
Millsboro Middle FFA
Second
KATEY MEGGINSON
Millsboro Middle FFA
Third
KAMRYN CAMPER
Millsboro Middle FFA
Fourth
Veterinary Science
Team
Middletown FFA
First
Caesar Rodney FFA
Second
Appoquinimink FFA
Third
Lake Forest FFA
Fourth
Individual
MAYA BENGSTON
Middletown FFA
First
PEYTON EASTON
Caesar Rodney FFA
Second
ALORA BAKER
Lake Forest FFA
Third
LAUREN FREEMAN
Middletown FFA
Fourth
SMITH EASTON
Caesar Rodney FFA
Fifth
AUDREY JACKSON
Middletown FFA
Sixth
HANNAH JEFFREY
Caesar Rodney FFA
Seventh
TARA CALHOUN
Lake Forest FFA
Eighth
SAVANNAH RAYL PARKS
Appoquinimink FFA
Ninth
SYDNEY SPENCE
Appoquinimink FFA
Tenth
Middle School Veterinary Science
Team
Milford Central Academy FFA
First
A. G. Waters Middle FFA
Second
Individual
LILA HOLLAND
Milford Central Academy FFA
First
DALTON CLEVELAND
Milford Central Academy FFA
Second
EMERSON HICKEY
A. G. Waters FFA
Third
ELIZABETH STEWART
Milford Central Academy FFA
Fourth
VICTORIA WILSON
A. G. Waters FFA
Fifth
TREVOR HENRY
Milford Central Academy FFA
Sixth
Nursery and Landscaping
Team
Middletown FFA
First
Woodbridge FFA
Second
Delmar FFA
Third
Smyrna FFA
Fourth
Lake Forest FFA
Fifth
Sussex Central FFA
Sixth
Individual
GABRIELLA MORELLI
Delmar FFA
First
AYDAN VANDERWENDE
Woodbridge
Second
ALYSSA DAIUTO
Middletown FFA
Third
GABRYELE CARTER
Smyrna FFA
Fourth
KEITH DELANEY
Middletown FFA
Fifth
CARISSA TINSMAN
Woodbridge
Sixth
KATELYN HILL
Delmar FFA
Seventh
KYLIE GARLAND
Lake Forest FFA
Eighth
LEAH TOME
Smyrna FFA
Ninth
KAYLEE WAGNER
Middletown FFA
Tenth
Middle School Nursery and Landscaping
Team
Woodbridge Middle FFA
First
WT Chipman FFA
Second
Meredith Middle FFA
Third
A. G. Waters Middle FFA
Fourth
Millsboro Middle FFA
Fifth
Individual
LOUIE ALTIZER
Woodbridge Middle FFA
First
MARGO STEWART
WT Chipman FFA
Second
JACE GOFF
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Third
LUKE MURPHY
WT Chipman FFA
Fourth
JARRETT ALVEY
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Fifth
MASON HAY
WT Chipman FFA
Sixth
WESLEE HARKINS
A. G. Waters FFA
Seventh
JACKSON CLENDANIEL
WT Chipman FFA
Eighth
AVA TAYLOR
Meredith Middle
Ninth
KYLIE PUSEY
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Tenth
Poultry Evaluation
Team
Lake Forest FFA
First
Indian River FFA
Second
Individual
CHELSEY SILVER
Lake Forest FFA
First
HANNAH DAVIS
Lake Forest FFA
Second
MAKENZY MARVEL
Indian River FFA
Third
KATHRYN MURRAY
Indian River FFA
Fourth
KATIE MARTIN
Indian River FFA
Fifth
JOSHUA MENARD
Lake Forest FFA
Sixth
MIKAYLA CANNON
Lake Forest FFA
Seventh
NICOLE SMITH
Indian River FFA
Eighth
Middle School Poultry Evaluation
Team
Millsboro Middle FFA
First
A. G. Waters Middle FFA
Second
Individual
ELIZABETH HANDLIN
A. G. Waters FFA
First
OLIVIA FOX
Millsboro Middle FFA
Second
KATEY MEGGINSON
Millsboro Middle FFA
Third
TREVOR HENRY
A. G. Waters FFA
Fourth
EMERSON HICKEY
A. G. Waters FFA
Fifth
KAGAN ROGERS
Millsboro Middle FFA
Sixth
LOGAN BUNTING
Millsboro Middle FFA
Seventh
Livestock Evaluation
Team
Caesar Rodney FFA
First
Woodbridge FFA
Second
Smyrna FFA
Third
Sussex Central FFA
Fourth
Lake Forest FFA
Fifth
Milford FFA
Sixth
Individual
KENDALL METZ
Caesar Rodney FFA
First
ALLISON WAHLSTEN
Caesar Rodney FFA
Second
HANNAH JEFFREY
Caesar Rodney FFA
Third
TESSA MCDONOUGH
Sussex Central FFA
Fourth
SHELBY SERRANO
Caesar Rodney FFA
Fifth
MARIA STERLING
Smyrna FFA
Sixth
MADISON POORE
Lake Forest FFA
Seventh
ESTHER AGUILAR
Woodbridge
Eighth
AUSTIN VENDRICK
Smyrna FFA
Ninth
BOBBI NEWSOME
Lake Forest FFA
Tenth
Middle School Livestock Evaluation
Team
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
Meredith Middle FFA
Second
WT Chipman FFA
Third
Laurel Middle FFA
Fourth
Millsboro Middle FFA
Fifth
A. G. Waters Middle FFA
Sixth
Individual
REGAN NACRELLI
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
MCKENNA VEST
Smyrna Middle FFA
Second
AMELIA ORNDORFF
Meredith Middle
Third
NATHANIEL GARDNER
WT Chipman FFA
Fourth
ELIZABETH HANDLIN
A. G. Waters FFA
Fifth
SYDNEY MESSICK
WT Chipman FFA
Sixth
AIDAN BELL
Laurel Middle FFA
Seventh
SARAH ESBENSHADE
Smyrna Middle FFA
Eighth
MADISON WELLS
Millsboro Middle FFA
Ninth
PEYTON PARSON
WT Chipman FFA
Tenth
Agronomy
Team
Middletown FFA
First
Lake Forest FFA
Second
Caesar Rodney FFA
Third
Milford FFA
Fourth
Individual
PAUL AKERS
Middletown FFA
First
JACOB STIER
Middletown FFA
Second
RACHEL TAYLOR
Lake Forest FFA
Third
LUIS MORENO
Caesar Rodney FFA
Fourth
SPENCER FAILING
Caesar Rodney FFA
Fifth
LEIGHTHON WEBB
Lake Forest FFA
Sixth
MARTIZA FLORES
Caesar Rodney FFA
Seventh
PARKER HICKEY
Middletown FFA
Eighth
CALEB MURPHY
Lake Forest FFA
Ninth
MARK LATTOMUS
Middletown FFA
Tenth
Middle School Agronomy
Team
WT Chipman FFA
First
Smyrna Middle FFA
Second
Milford Central Academy FFA
Third
Waters Middle FFA
Fourth
Individual
SHILEE ERVIN
WT Chipman FFA
First
MAURA BREEDING
WT Chipman FFA
Second
LUKE MICHAUD
Smyrna Middle FFA
Third
ETHAN STAFFORD
WT Chipman FFA
Fourth
BRUCE CLARK
Smyrna Middle FFA
Fifth
TREVOR SILVER
WT Chipman FFA
Sixth
ISABELLA MCMULLEN
Smyrna FFA Middle FFA
Seventh
ANYA PHILLIPS
Milford Central Academy FFA
Eighth
LILA HOLLAND
Milford Central Academy FFA
Ninth
BRANDON DISAIA
Milford Central Academy FFA
Tenth
Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Team
Appoquinimink FFA
First
Lake Forest FFA
Second
Woodbridge FFA
Third
Caesar Rodney FFA
Fourth
Milford FFA
Fifth
Individual
KYLE GARES
Appoquinimink FFA
First
JADEN CAIN
Lake Forest FFA
Second
BETHANY KNUTSEN
Woodbridge FFA
Third
HALEY DRYSDALE
Appoquinimink FFA
Fourth
LAUREN MCLAUGHLIN
Lake Forest FFA
Fifth
DYLYNN CUBBAGE
Caesar Rodney FFA
Sixth
TRAVIS SIMPSON
Lake Forest FFA
Seventh
JACOB SMITH
Milford FFA
Eighth
TARA WINGATE
Appoquinimink FFA
Ninth
RACHEL TROUTMAN
Lake Forest FFA
Tenth
Middle School Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Team
Woodbridge Middle FFA
First
WT Chipman FFA
Second
Individual
KAILYN PIPPIN
WT Chipman FFA
First
CARLYN DEFORD
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Second
AVERY KERRICK
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Third
AVA MCCARRON
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Fourth
NOLAN JARRELL
WT Chipman FFA
Fifth
COLE MURPHY
WT Chipman FFA
Sixth
BRYNN THORTON
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Seventh
RYAN DEPUTY
WT Chipman FFA
Eighth
Dairy Cattle Handling
RYDER HICKEY
Middletown FFA
First
JUSTIN GARES
Appoquinimink FFA
Second
JACOB GREEN
A. G. Waters FFA
Third
EMERSON HICKEY
A. G. Waters FFA
Fourth
KAYLEE DULIN
Smyrna FFA
Fifth
REGAN NACRELLI
Smyrna Middle FFA
Sixth
CASSIE DEMPSEY
Lake Forest FFA
Seventh
CLAUDIA CARTANZA
Dover FFA
Eighth
ADRELLA WEBB
William Penn FFA
Ninth
HARLIE MELVEZZI
William Penn FFA
Tenth
Agriscience Fair
ENR Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
ELIZABETH EVANS
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
CARL RIFINO
ENR Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade
DALIAN ORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ
Dover FFA
First
Plant Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade
LUKE MICHAUD
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
Plant Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
BRAYDEN HEARN
Laurel Middle FFA
First
AIDAN BELL
Plant Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
JARRETT ALVEY
Woodbridge Middle FFA
Second
LOUIE ALTIZER
Plant Systems - Div 3 - Indiv - 9-10 Grade
TARA WINGATE
Appoquinimink FFA
First
Plant Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade
EMMA STALLINGS
Lake Forest FFA
First
HAYLEY WRIGHT
Dover FFA
Second
Animal Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade
NATALIE HOLDREN
Meredith Middle
First
Animal Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
AVERY KERRICK
Woodbridge Middle FFA
First
LANEY SCOTT
Animal Systems - Div 4 - Team - 9-10 Grade
ARDELLA WEBB
William Penn FFA
First
RYANE BABICKI
Animal Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade
HEATHER FLETCHER
Smyrna FFA
First
GORDON FLETCHER
FPPS Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade
MCKENNA VEST
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
MARISSA WOLF
Redding Middle FFA
Second
FPPS Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
AGNI MIRAJI-KHOT
A. G. Waters FFA
First
BRAYDEN TROEBER
FPPS Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade
HANNAH LYONS
Dover FFA
First
FPPS Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade
MCKENNA CORBEIL
Caesar Rodney FFA
First
Social Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade
FAITH HEWES
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
Social Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade
ISABELLA MCMULLEN
Smyrna Middle FFA
First
REGAN NACRELLI
ALLISON WELDON
Laurel Middle FFA
Second
BRIANA SPRADLIN
RYLEE ALBANY
Redding Middle FFA
Third
REECE ALBANY
Social Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade
LEAH TOME
Smyrna FFA
First
HANNAH JEFFREY
Caesar Rodney FFA
Second
Social Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade
ALLISON WAHLSTEN
Caesar Rodney FFA
First
KIMBERLYN NANCE
RAELYN WILEY
Smyrna FFA
Second
NICHOLAS SHANE