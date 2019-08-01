Registration is open for Bayhealth’s 12th annual Research Conference, set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Pavilions 1 and 2 of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Discover the Wonders of Research.” Participants will be awarded 4.75 contact hours for this program.

This year’s keynote speaker is Eunice B. Gwanmesia, founder and chief executive officer of Dr. Eunice Consulting. She is an acclaimed diversity strategist, healthcare professional, educator, certified life strategist and success coach, motivational speaker and published author.

“We are excited to learn about Dr. Gwanmesia’s experience with collaborating with people of different cultures, races, genders, ethnicities, beliefs, experiences and ideas, and how this applies to health care,” said Clinical Educator Terry Towne, who has been a member of the Research Council at Bayhealth for more than a decade and helps plan each year’s conference.

The goal of the 2019 conference is for participants to gain knowledge related to various aspects of research in health care, including conducting a first research project; cultural competence in research; studying the relationships between family support, self-care and health outcomes in African American women with Type-2 diabetes; identifying the impact of enhanced recovery after surgery protocols in the colorectal patient population; and assisting the LGBTQ elder community.

Registration is free for Bayhealth employees, $40 for non-Bayhealth employees and $25 for students.

Registration is available by calling 744-7135.